A heart-wrenching incident has shaken the Aba community in Abia State, leaving many in disbelief as a 43 year old married church evangelist, Happiness Echieze, a mother of five tragically lost her life in a hotel room.



The circumstances surrounding her demise are deeply unsettling, as she was allegedly engaged in a marathon sexual encounter with her church Overseer, Timothy Otu associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, in a Guest House situated in the Ovom area of Aba metropolis.



Sources reveal that the deceased sought solace in the embrace of her church Bishop due to what appears to be her husband’s absence from the state for work-related reasons.

The chain of events unfolded when she checked into a hotel with the Bishop and General Overseer of their church, located at Obikabia Junction in Aba, Abia State.

Tragically, the evangelist’s lifeless body was discovered in the hotel room around 11 pm on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

She had earlier informed her children that she was attending a “Tarry Night” church service, which typically concludes around 12:30 am the following Sunday.

The circumstances that led her to stay overnight at the Guest House remain unclear – whether premeditated or due to unforeseen circumstances.



Around 10:55 pm on the same night, the Bishop appeared visibly distressed at the hotel front desk, explaining that he was seeking food during those late hours.

This odd behavior prompted the hotel staff to inform the manager, who promptly investigated the situation. The grim discovery of the lifeless evangelist lying unclothed on the hotel bed raised suspicions of foul play.

Concerned by the situation, the hotel manager reported the incident to the Eastern Ngwa Police Station in Obingwa Local Government Area around 1 am on Sunday morning.

Upon police arrival, the evangelist’s lifeless body revealed unsettling signs – she was naked, with foam emanating from her mouth and nose.

Investigation into her mobile phone revealed that a romantic relationship had been ongoing between her and the Bishop.

In a startling turn of events, the Bishop was arrested at his church located at Obikabia Junction while he was preaching on that fateful Sunday morning. He is currently in custody at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station in Obingwa, facing questions surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The evangelist hailed from Umuatakawom in Obingwa, and her husband was reportedly working in Bayelsa State when the tragedy occurred.



The incident has prompted the Abia State Police Command to take swift action. According to Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Chinaka Chioma Maureen, a preliminary investigation has been launched into the matter.

The deceased’s body has been transported to the SDA Mortuary in Aba, awaiting an autopsy examination. The suspect is in custody, and the case has been transferred to the State CID for further investigation.

This devastating incident serves as a stark reminder of the unexpected turns life can take, leaving a community grappling with shock and grief. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

