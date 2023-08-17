- Advertisement -

Seductive Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson has once again fed the hungry eyes of her followers with a jaw-dropping video to commemorate her 56th birthday.

The UK-based Ghanaian songstress turned to her Insta to deliver a sultry video to mark her 56 birthday on 17th August 2023. This according to her was how she was going to celebrate the day with her husband.

In the video, Stephanie Benson oiled her body and planted some petals on from her shoulders, cleavage and down to her mummy’s pot.

Stephanie Benson described the act as a guide to young couples and lovers who intend to add some spice to their already boring relationships.

The video triggered various forms of comments with some showing her love and others condemning her for such an exotic act.

@Everything Nima – We are 56 ??!!!..nobody can tell us nothing



najjukamaggie 1d – Is it for your husband or for social media

evanskwadwoa 1d – You have been fooling saa and nobody is telling you to stop .. look at how decent Akosua Agyapong is !!gyimi no abroso o abroso ..

queenkwabi 1d – This reminds me of the story of the emperor who wore no clothes. Everyone agreed he was naked yet were scared to tell him the truth. Love , love love u Steph but this one dier, it’s too much.

mr.kemi_ 1d – Uncle John is a Happy Man

treasureturbangh 1d – Mt John has surely seen heaven on earth there is nothing anyone can tell me to convince me otherwise ????.marry an Akua and you have signed a platinum card of enjoyment

appau_jeffrey 9h – Happy glorious birthday @stephaniebensonlive Mummy, God bless you so much and make you great. I love chocolate ?

