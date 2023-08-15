type here...
Mcbrown’s husband surprises her with an 8 billion car on her 46th birthday – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Mcbrown's husband surprises her with an 8 billion car on her 46th birthday - Video
Ghanaian actress and television sensation Nana Ama McBrown is celebrating her 46th birthday in grand style, with the day unfolding as a tapestry of surprises, generosity, and heartwarming gestures keeps flooding her doorsteps.


Among the many highlights, her husband Mr. Maxwell Mensah has orchestrated an awe-inspiring surprise, further illuminating the actress’s special day.

A trending video circulating on social media shows the moment excited Mr Maxwell Mensah took delivery of a stunning 2021 Toyota Supra.

The dazzling white car, adorned with a striking brown and black interior, is a testament to the meticulous thought and planning behind the surprise.


According to rumours, the elegant Toyota Supra is set to be presented to Nana Ama McBrown later in the evening, undoubtedly leaving her elated and touched by the thoughtful gesture from her husband.

Amidst the whirlwind of excitement, Nana Ama McBrown demonstrated her commitment to giving back to the community by visiting the Bekwai Municipal Hospital just this afternoon.


In a heartening display of generosity, the actress donated 25 Hisense fridges, 8 TV sets, and numerous other items to the hospital.


Her philanthropic gesture not only aligns with her personal values but also showcases her desire to impact lives in meaningful ways on her special day.

Source:GHpage

