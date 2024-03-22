Yaw Dabo has been 26 for the past 5 years- netizens ask about the actor’s real age

- Advertisement -

The real age of popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo has once again become a topic for online discussion.

READ ALSO: Jackline Mensah is pregnant- Yvonne Nelson confirms

In a viral video, the actor is seen on a flight, obviously traveling to another country where he is in a conversation with a white air hostess.

The air hostess following the actor’s stature interrogated him if he was traveling alone where the actor said he was traveling with his boss.

READ ALSO: Tiktok pays more than acting- Jackline Mensah

Yaw Dabo added that even without his boss, he could have traveled because it is something he does more often.

This made the air hostess further inquire about Yaw Dabo’s age because, to her, he was a kid.

When asked about his real age, Yaw Dabo responded that he was 26 years old, and his response triggered social media users to ask about the real age of the actor.

READ ALSO: Lilwin called Van Vicker to play Ramsey’s role but he refused- Kumawood director reveals

Many have said that there is no way Yaw Dabo is 26 years old as he normally says, adding that the actor has been 26 years for the past 5 years.