The management of the East Legon branch of Marwako Fast Food has responded to the multiple allegations of suspected food poisoning by the public at its eatery.

This comes after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) stormed the premises, took samples and shut down the fast-food eatery after several complaints by the public.

Speaking to the media, the Public Relations Officer for the company said the outfit is assisting with the medical bills of some of its customers believed to have suffered from food poisoning after purchasing food from its branch in East Legon, Accra.

Mr. Amin Lamptey said Marwako Restaurant has apologised to the victims.

“We visited some of our customers at the hospital and those who were discharged, we visited them at home. We assisted some of them with their hospital bills. The main thing started on Saturday and Sunday evening. We have accepted everything, and we have apologised to the victims.”

The complaints by the affected customers were triggered by one Edward Elohim, who posted about his illness after eating at Mawarko last Saturday.

The FDA, in a statement online, said it has “together with other relevant agencies, started investigations.”

The FDA assured further that “the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of its protocols to prevent any further harm to the public.”