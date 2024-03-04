Mary replies Opambour’s curses with her menstruation bloood as she also curses him with her V (Video)

- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of Ebenezer Worship Center Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom has reacted to Mary Amponsah’s claims of touching her inappropriately.

Over the weekend, Mary went viral after accusing Opmabour of molesting her some years ago during a counselling session.

Reacting to the accusations levelled against him, Opambour has alleged that Mary has been hired by some politicians and pastors to destroy him.

READ ALSO: Opambour gyimifuo – Lady who has accused the man of God of fiingering shows her chubby V to the world (Video)

In a now-viral video, Opambour can be seen and heard raining heavy curses on her to prove his innocence.

The controversial self-acclaimed Nation Prophet cursed Mary and any man who tries to lead her to the altar.

According to Opambour, if he knows nothing about what Mercy is saying, may the God he has sacrificed his life to make sure that Mercy is unable to give birth, that is, only if she is yet to give birth.

In his own words;

“Life, death, destruction, glory, blessing, and money, all these come from you, God. Anyone who wants to kill me, let that person die before me. I have sacrificed my body to you God. Anyone that I have bought food and clothes for before who sits on Facebook

Instagram, or TikTok to speak against me if she is a woman who has not given birth before, I put my hands on her womb and curse her. May she never give birth. I curse her life, any man who marries her, the same curse should go to him”.

Reacting to the curses, Mary has also shared another video of herself cursing Opambour.

According to Mary, she’s currently menstruating and may the blood flowing through her V be a curse on Opambour.

READ ALSO: Opambour made me remove my trousers and started fiingering my V during counselling – Lady alleges (Video)