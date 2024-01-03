Massive jubilation as Chef Faila Abdul Razak gets closer to breaking cook-a-thon record

- Advertisement -

Chef Faila Abdul Razak is currently on the 3rd day of her 5 days cook-a-thon challenge.

Despite cooking for over 52 hours nonstop, Chef Faila has shown no signs of fatigue of tiredness.

In a random video that is currently trending online, Chef Faila can be seen energetically dancing as Ghanaians cheer her on inside the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Chef Faila has cooked over 40 dishes so far and she hopes to cook more than 80 dishes by the end of her marathon to break Alan Fisher’s impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Chef Faila Commenced her marathon cooking session on the eve of the New Year in 2024.

She’s striving to set a new Guinness record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Her ambitious goal is to reach a staggering 120 hours, equivalent to about five days of continuous cooking, to surpass the existing record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who achieved an impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes.

This culinary feat is currently underway at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

In response to this extraordinary endeavour, the local digital space has become a hub of excitement, as Ghanaians actively cheer on and rally behind Chef Failatu in her quest to make culinary history.

Joining the well-wishers, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia extended his support to chef Failatu’s cooking attempt by gifting her 30,000 cedis.

