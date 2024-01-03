Meet Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s parents who have been supporting her since day 1 of her cook-a-thon

- Advertisement -

Chef Faila Razak is currently on day 2 of her Guinness World Record longest cooking hours challenge by an individual.

Faila Abdul Raman is attempting to break the record and snatch the baton from Alan Fisher.

Ever since Faila started her cook-a-thon, Ghanaians from all walks of life have been storming Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support her.

As expected, Faila’s father and mother were also present at the venue to support their beloved daughter.

According to information available to us, Chef Faila’s father, Mr Razak is a big-time businessman in tamale while her mother also deals in the sales of smocks and local clothes.

Chef Faila is their second-born and she was living with them under the same roof until she married her soldier husband LT Reginald Ofosu Hene Adjei.

In a culinary spectacle poised to make history, Chef Faila Abdul Razak has embarked on an ambitious cook-a-thon attempt for the longest cooking spanning five days at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale



The event kicked off on January 1st at exactly midnight, and Chef Faila is determined to engage in continuous cooking for an extended period and demonstrate her culinary skills and resilience throughout the entirety of the cook-a-thon.



She takes on this extraordinary challenge to break the current record at 119 hours and 57 minutes, aiming to set her record by cooking for 120 hours or more. READ MORE HERE

