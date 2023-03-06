Bernard Avle to resign following massive resignation at Citi FM? [Insider Report]

- Advertisement -

It is not too far-fetched for many to speculate that celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Bernard Avle might resign from Citi FM soon.

Following the massive resignations that have hit the media firm recently, would Bernard Avle also join the bandwagon of the departure from the station?

Already, top journalists like Jessica Opare-Saforo, Dzifa Ametam, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, AJ Sarpong, Kojo Akoto Boateng, and Kokui Selormey have all left the station.

Recently, there were pockets of reports that the Managing Director of the station, Samuel Attah-Mensah, was looking forward to parting ways with Omni Media and focusing on his newly-established media firm.

Since Bernard Avle is inarguably the poster boy and the face of Citi FM and TV, many believe his resignation will spell doom for the station and definitely leave the audience looking for an alternative.

With the way these journalists are leaving Citi FM, many believe it will just be a matter of time before Bernard Avle and other remaining journalists depart the station.

Background Story About The Resignations At Citi FM

Closed sources suggest that there is a brewing feud between Nick Amartefio, owner of Omni Media, and the managing director of Citi FM and TV, Sammens.

Sammens is of the view that since he was the one who birthed Citi TV and put all the necessary ideas into action to make it possible, he qualifies to call himself the owner of the television station.

Nick Amartefio, reportedly, does not agree with Sammens because he was the one who poached him (Sammens) from Joy FM, brought up the idea of starting a media firm, and invested money in the establishment of Citi FM.

Nicholas Amatefio is said to think that since he is the media company’s financier and bankroller, any further subsidiaries that have been established recently are his and his alone.

As a result, there has been back and forth between the two parties, making the media company an unfit environment for productive work. According to an insider report, this may have influenced these journalists’ and employees’ choice to leave the stations.

According to sources, all these journalists who have left have cautiously done so so that in case Sammens and Nick Amatefio part ways, they won’t be caught up in the crossfire.

Additionally, a deep-throated source suggests that Sammens is ready to fight for the ownership of Citi TV and has allegedly set up a media firm in which all these employees who have left will rejoin him.

Already, the Citi TV studios have been relocated from Adabraka to Tesano.

Will Bernard Avle Resign From Citi FM?

Bernard Avle, as of now, is the face of Citi FM and TV, and his resignation will spell doom. As a result, the two feuding parties are still trying their best to keep him at the station to keep the business running.

Since these two men have been so good to him and he feels indebted to them, especially as a fresh graduate who was given a shot at radio, Bernard Avle has not yet thought of betraying their trust.

And thus has decided to stay until almost all the issues are settled for him to make a well-informed decision.