Citi FM Managing Director, Sammens reportedly resigns from station

Samuel Attah-Mensah, also known as Sammens, has reportedly resigned from Citigroup.

The former Managing Director of the station resigns following the mass exodus from the station in recent days and weeks.

Already, the likes of AJ Sarpong, Kokui Salormey Hansen, and Daniel Koranteng have all left the station within weeks.

Earlier, Jessica-Opare-Saforo, Philip Ashong, Dzifa Ametam, and Kojo Akoto Boateng had parted ways with the prestigious media firm.

Although the reasons for their resignations are unknown, it is believed that the mass resignations at the station are due to an internal power struggle.

Reports suggest that Sammens is trying to take over and claim ownership of Citi TV, which he started after managing to start and manage Citi FM for a while.

Nick Amartefio, who is the owner and bankroller of Omni Media, has reportedly wanted to claim ownership of the television station in addition to the radio station, which has culminated in the recent resignations.

Sammens started Citi FM in 2004 after leaving JOY FM. However, the real owner of the station is Nick Amaterfio.

Massive resignations have hit Omni Media, owners of Citi FM and Citi TV, as almost all the top journalists have left the station.

Within months, all these experienced minds who held the station down and were the reason many tuned in decided to leave en masse.

Many do not understand the motivation behind their collective decision to leave the station, considering the pedigree of the media house and what it offered.

Notable names like Jessica Opare Saforo, when she announced her resignation from the station, broke many hearts who had come to associate her with the Citi brand.

Dzifa Ametam, who was the host of the breakfast daily show on Citi TV, also left without any notice. Her viewers were disappointed when they painfully heard the news.

“What is happening at Citi FM and Citi TV for all these top journalists to be leaving the station in a swoop?” Many have asked.

