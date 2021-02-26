- Advertisement -

The husband of award-winning and celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown, Maxwell Mensah has reacted to claims in the media space that he cheated on his wife and is even planning to divorce her.

Kantanka TV presenter Mona Gucci few days ago opened keys about the alleged problem going on the marriage of Nana Ama McBrown after her controversial interview on UTV last Saturday.

According to her, Maxwell had impregnanted a very close friend of Nana Ama McBrown and due to that the two are no more in talking terms.

She vowed to drop all the secrets concerning Nana Ama and Maxwell’s marriage on her show today(Friday) but she has since rescinded her decision after squashing her issue with the actress.

Well, Maxwell Mensah has taken to his social media page and has responded in a proverbial way to address all the issues about him and his marriage.

He posted: “Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for other person to die”

