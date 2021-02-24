May death follow all my enemies- Afia Schwar swears in new video

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has sent curses in the direction of her enemies in a new video.

In a post on her Instagram page, the comedienne made reference to Luke 19:27 in the Bible and called for God to slay all her enemies.

The firebrand presenter made headlines after going after Kumawood actress Vivian Jill for instructing people to insult her.

Afia has been on her usual social media rants abusing and vowing to expose Vivian Jill.

In one of her videos, she claimed that the actress had slept with a key member of NDC who owns a radio station in the country.

Again, Afia alleged that Vivian’s Tarkwa based baby daddy is fending for a child that is not from his loins.

She casted insinuations about who the real father of Vivian’s son is.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

May death follow all my enemies- Afia Schwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/UedC3kdaMx — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, in her latest video, the combative presenter wished nothing but death for all her enemies.