type here...
GhPage Entertainment May death follow all my enemies- Afia Schwar swears in new video
Entertainment

May death follow all my enemies- Afia Schwar swears in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwar enemies
Afia Schwar enemies
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has sent curses in the direction of her enemies in a new video.

In a post on her Instagram page, the comedienne made reference to Luke 19:27 in the Bible and called for God to slay all her enemies.

The firebrand presenter made headlines after going after Kumawood actress Vivian Jill for instructing people to insult her.

Afia has been on her usual social media rants abusing and vowing to expose Vivian Jill.

In one of her videos, she claimed that the actress had slept with a key member of NDC who owns a radio station in the country.

Again, Afia alleged that Vivian’s Tarkwa based baby daddy is fending for a child that is not from his loins.

She casted insinuations about who the real father of Vivian’s son is.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, in her latest video, the combative presenter wished nothing but death for all her enemies.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
4.2mph
74 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News