Mcbrown cries days after Maxwell was caught chilling with Serwaa Prikles his side chick (Video)

Ghanaian multifaceted actress, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has made it into the news once again just days after her hubby was caught chilling with Serwaa Prikles, his alleged side chick.

In a video that went viral on the internet just a few days ago, Maxwell Mensah was filmed hanging out with Serwaa Prikles at Res Cafe at East Legon.

As suggested by social media users who came across the video, Maxwell Mensah and Mcbrown have officially parted ways reason he was able to courageously spend time with Serwaa Prikles in public.

Because as we all know, there’s no way a married man will have enough effrontery to spend time with his pinned side-chick at such a popular place if he hasn’t almost divorced his wife behind the scenes.

Amidst the resurrection of the divorce reports, a new video of Nana Ama Mcbrown crying on ONUA TV has surfaced online.

As confessed by Mcbrown herself, 2023 was a brutal year for her.

She explained that she endured the worst life had to offer but she kept things to herself like a lone wolf.

She thanked God for protecting her despite the trials and tribulations.

Mcbrown made these revelations during a performance with Piesie Esther.

Many people have opined that Mcbrown purposely cried and lamented about 2023 because Serwaa Prikles interfered in her marriage.

Watch the video below to know more…

