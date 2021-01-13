type here...
Entertainment

Mcbrown, Fada Dickson and others on United Showbiz should also be arrested by BNI – Maurice Ampaw

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Maurice Ampaw Mcbrown Fada Dickson
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has stated following Bulldog’s arrest that the BNI could have ended up detaining Nana Ama Mcbrown, Fada Dickson and all panelists on the United Showbiz show.

According to the lawyer, a man of a most contentious nature, the host, panelists and producers of the United Showbiz Show could have all been apprehended after Bulldog threatened Nana Addo.

Bulldog, manager of Shatta Wale, on Saturday January 9, 2021, said while on the show that Nana Addo will not complete his second term if he fails to pay Menzgold customers back their monies.

Reports suggest that shortly after the show, some men from the Bureau of National Investigations took the artiste manager in for his reckless statement.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw while addressing the issue in an interview mentioned that the BNI could have gone further to arrest the host of the show, panelists and producers as well.

He expressed that Nana Ama Mcbrown who is the host was at fault for not asking Bulldog to retract his statement or to leave the show.

The lawyer added that Fada Dickson, who is in charge of the show, should have also cautioned the host to ask Bulldog to retract his statement but didn’t. 

Meanwhile, some staunch NDC supporters on Twitter, including former TV3 presenter Bridget Otoo, have called for Bulldog’s release with the hashtag #FreeBullDogNow trending.

Source:GHPAGE

