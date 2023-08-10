type here...
Mcbrown finally reacts to reports of ignoring sick Kumawood actor Kwaku Twumasi at a funeral (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has taken to social media to address the recent allegations of intentionally snubbing ailing Kumawood actor Mr Twumasi during a funeral event.


In response to the criticism and speculations that arose from a video capturing the incident, McBrown has shared a series of videos on social media showcasing her positive interaction with Mr Twumasi and other fellow Kumawood actors.

Initially, the first video that landed on social media showed Mcbrown seriously busy on her phone and and not even looking at Mr Twumasi’s face – Which consequently made alot of social media users fire and attack her.


By sharing these new videos, Nana Ama McBrown aims to provide evidence that she indeed had a cordial and friendly encounter with Mr Twumasi.

The footage demonstrates her willingness to engage and interact with fellow actors, countering the narrative that she intentionally snubbed the ailing Kumawood star.

Watch the video below to know more…

@kobbykinggh8

@Nana A. McBrown the Queen never ignored Mr Twumasi, she will never do that. Haters are all around looking for your downfall but it will never be.#Empress #brim #tiktokghana?? #trending #viral #HerExcellency #fyp #foryou @OSANJU

? original sound – Kobbyking Gh

Source:GHpage

