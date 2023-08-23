As calls for Mzgee to be replaced heighten, Mcbrown brags about being better and the best?

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

United Showbiz host, MzGee, has not had a smooth ever ride since she took over from actress and pioneer Nana Ama McBrown.

The seasoned journalist has had a few issues with her guests on her show during a live broadcast that has seemed to question her work ethic.

Industry stakeholders and fans have widely discussed and criticised these confrontations with top media personalities.

Recall that not long ago, Abeiku Santana called out Mzgee for fuelling and running the show on negativity.

According to him, it’s past time the show hosts championed beneficial discussions that will lead to national growth.

A few weeks ago also, she also clashed with Mr Logic and prior to that, she also had a serious misunderstanding with Arnold on the show.

Keen observers of the show have called for her immediate replacement because she might collapse the show.

Amidst the brouhaha, Mcbrown has reshared a post from Fred Kyei pinning her as phenomenal.

In the write-up, Uncle Fred expressed that Mcbrown, despite having her own shortcomings is currently the best in the game at the moment and her colleagues in the industry need to learn from her.

Netizens who have come across this post have put forward that this is an indirect jab at Mzgee because if you could recollect, she bragged during an interview with Abeiku Santana that she’ll take the show to greater heights than her predecessor.

And her era will also be problem-free, unlike Mcbrown who always brought court cases to the doorsteps of UTV.

It seems Mcbrown is now having the last laugh.