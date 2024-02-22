type here...
Mcbrown urinated on herself in court during her case with Chairman Wontumi – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Mcbrown urinated on herself in court during her case with Chairman Wontumi - Lawyer Maurice Ampaw
Recall that somewhere in 2020, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, sued Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger and others.

Wontumi has dragged all the aforementioned people to court for contempt after Afia Schwar alleged during an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz Program that the NPP firebrand fluctuates during intercourse

A copy of the suit, filed today, July 14 2022 at the High Court in Tema, named United Showbiz host Nana Ama McBrown, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Despite Media General Manager Fadda Dickson, political commentator and musician Kwame A Plus, and entertainment pundit Mr. Logic as co-defendants.

Detailing what happened in the courtroom, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who’s Chairman Wontumi’s personal council alleged that the star actress urinated on herself during the court proceedings.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw bragged that he defeated all 5 lawyers that represented the co-defendants and won 3 billion old cedis for his client.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

