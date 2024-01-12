Afua Asantewaa to win 4 Guinness World Records from her Singathon if approved by GWR; Full List

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian media personality who recently attempted the Guinness World Record (GWR) longest singing marathon by an individual is eyeing four other records with her 126 hours 52 minutes effort.

It will be recalled that Afua recently disclosed that her team has submitted evidence of the attempt to the Guinness World Records, specifically on Saturday, January 6, 2024 for the necessary review and confirmation of the record after an absorbing attempt across five days.

However, she has told the Daily Graphic that in addition to the record on singing, the team would also be applying for the first Ghanaian and African female to perform for five continuous days.

The longest-lasting musical event in Ghana and Africa, the first musical show to attract eight DJs in continuous performance across five days, and the first female to attempt a singing marathon.

“I think the current attempt I did captures four records, but many haven’t paid attention. There are many records that I have broken, but you have to apply for them separately.

”Currently, we are doing the longest singing marathon, but it applies for four or five records on their platforms. We have submitted the current one, but we are now going to look into the others. We will submit them separately,” she said.

Good news as Afua Asantewaa passes the first 3 stages of Guinness World Records verification process

A piece of good news from a very close source has it that national heroine Afua Asantewaa has allegedly passed the first three steps of the Guiness World Records verification processess.

This follows after initial reports that surfaced on the internet a few hours ago reported that Afua and her team has submitted their pieces of evidence to Guinness World Records after completing her marathon last Saturday.

The following are the steps that Afua Asantewaa and her team followed to provide their evidence to Guinness World Records.

Guide to Your Evidence.

2. Cover letter template.

3. Witness statement template.

4. Timekeeper statement template.

5. Steward statement template.

6. Endurance marathon log book template.

7. Collection Record Inventory.

