Mcbrown’s husband exposed for having two kids with Vic of TV3 Mentor fame – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Sincerely I don't need a man - Mcbrown 'subtly' mocks her husband and rubbishes their marriage - Video
The internet is abuzz with the seemingly never-ending divorce rumors surrounding beloved Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, and her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

For the past week, the celebrity couple has been engulfed in accusations of infidelity, which are believed to have contributed to the c of their once-envied marriage.

In a shocking twist that has sent shockwaves through the public domain, Maxwell Mensah has been exposed for sharing two children with none other than Vic, a familiar face from TV3’s popular show, “Mentor.”

The explosive revelation comes courtesy of Maxwell’s closest confidant.

In a fresh trending audio recording, Maxwell’s best friend left no room for doubt by emphatically asserting that Maxwell was engaged to Vic before he crossed paths with Nana Ama McBrown.

This revelation has cast a spotlight on a previously undisclosed chapter in Maxwell’s life, unravelling a story of romantic entanglement that predates his union with the celebrated actress.

What adds further intrigue to this developing narrative is the claim that the two adult children frequently seen with Nana Ama McBrown are, in fact, the children of Maxwell and Vic.

As the rumours and speculations continue to swirl, the spotlight remains firmly on the embattled celebrity couple, and their personal lives have become a subject of intense public fascination.

Source:GHpage

