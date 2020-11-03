There’s a video going viral on social media, which has got netizens bursting into serious laughter.

In the video that can pass as the best ‘comedy’ skit for the year 2020, a medical doctor is seen crying his heart out after his longtime girlfriend dumped him for no reason.

The doctor who was at the hospital at that time has been videoed by likely one of his colleague doctors shed tears like a baby over his broken heart.

From the footage, he was supposed to attend to patients waiting at the OPD but ignored to cry.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Doctor gets broken heart pic.twitter.com/NnU6wQpzod — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 3, 2020

This broken heart issue is becoming serious oo! Girls why?