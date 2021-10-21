Medikal arrested after Shatta Wale’s remand

- Advertisement -

Information reaching GHPage indicate that Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service a few hours ago.

According to the information at hand, the rapper was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.

This is the video that got Medikal arrested pic.twitter.com/A4ISt2FVFy — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 21, 2021

Medikal was with his wife, Fella Makafui, at the Accra Regional Police Command charge office.

News of his apprehension comes hours after Shatta Wale was remanded for one week by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday morning.

Medikal was at the court premises to offer support to Shatta Wale. Shatta is expected to return to court on October 26, 2021.