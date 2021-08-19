- Advertisement -

There is fire on the mounting as Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui are reportedly having issues in their marriage at home. They’re however managing it with kid gloves to keep it away from their fans.

This was disclosed by Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs who shared a subtly cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday morning.

In the post sighted by GHPage.com, the blogger suggested that all is not well between the two personalities despite how rosy they make it seem to the public on social media.

The report indicates that some persons close to Medikal and Fella Makafui have intervened to “douse the flames” in their relationship to prevent it from escalating and getting into the public and media space.

The post by ThoseCalledCelebs read: “By this time….MDK n Fella are fighting n dey hiding it from us. Wer did we go wrong?? …pls come n fight in public and we are ready to sympathise with u oke”