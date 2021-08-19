type here...
GhPageEntertainment'Medikal and Fella Makafui fighting but hiding it from the public' -...
Entertainment

‘Medikal and Fella Makafui fighting but hiding it from the public’ – Report

By Kweku Derrick
Fella Makafui and Medikal
Fella Makafui and Medikal
- Advertisement -

There is fire on the mounting as Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui are reportedly having issues in their marriage at home. They’re however managing it with kid gloves to keep it away from their fans.

This was disclosed by Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs who shared a subtly cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday morning.

In the post sighted by GHPage.com, the blogger suggested that all is not well between the two personalities despite how rosy they make it seem to the public on social media.

The report indicates that some persons close to Medikal and Fella Makafui have intervened to “douse the flames” in their relationship to prevent it from escalating and getting into the public and media space.

The post by ThoseCalledCelebs read: “By this time….MDK n Fella are fighting n dey hiding it from us. Wer did we go wrong?? …pls come n fight in public and we are ready to sympathise with u oke”

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, August 19, 2021
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
5.8mph
20 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News