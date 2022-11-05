type here...
Medikal reacts after Shatta Wale dashed him a brand new BMW

By Armani Brooklyn
Rapper, AMG Medikal has reacted for the first time after receiving a brand new BMW X6 from Shatta Wale.

Earlier this morning, the SM boss stormed Medikal’s house to present him with the expensive gift which has set tongues wagging.

A video from the donation exercise that has landed on the internet captures Shatta Wale happily revealing how Medikla has been very good to him all this while.

In a part of the video, Fella Makfui and Baby Island can also be seen joyfully seated in the car.

READ ALSO: Medikal and Shatta Wale granted 100 k self-recognisance bail

Medikal has shared photos and a video of the blue whip car on his socials to show his appreciation to Shatta.

Sharing a picture of himself standing beside the luxury car, he wrote;

“Woke up to a big surprise this morning from my blood @shattawalenima God bless you Donny. Thank you so much, love you bro ?????.”

Shatta Wale surprises Medikal with a brand-new car

Shatta Wale has taken his friendship with Medikal to another level after dashing the AMG signee a brand new BMW.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, Shatta Wale can be seen handing over the brand-new BMW X6 to Medikal.

Apparently, the SM boss stormed Medikal’s house at East Legon to dash him the super expensive gift. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

