Rapper, AMG Medikal has reacted for the first time after receiving a brand new BMW X6 from Shatta Wale.

Earlier this morning, the SM boss stormed Medikal’s house to present him with the expensive gift which has set tongues wagging.

A video from the donation exercise that has landed on the internet captures Shatta Wale happily revealing how Medikla has been very good to him all this while.

In a part of the video, Fella Makfui and Baby Island can also be seen joyfully seated in the car.

Medikal has shared photos and a video of the blue whip car on his socials to show his appreciation to Shatta.

Sharing a picture of himself standing beside the luxury car, he wrote;

“Woke up to a big surprise this morning from my blood @shattawalenima God bless you Donny. Thank you so much, love you bro ?????.”

