Shatta Wale has taken his friendship with Medikal to another level after dashing the AMG signee a brand new BMW.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, Shatta Wale can be seen handing over the brand-new BMW X6 to Medikal.

Apparently, the SM boss stormed Medikal’s house at East Legon to dash him the super expensive gift.

According to checks on the internet, a brand new BMW X6 costs $113,700 which is equivalent to Ghc 1,573,247.57.

Medikal and Shatta Wale’s relationship transcends that of a normal relationship – Just a year ago, Shatta Wale shared a video of himself on the internet tattooing Medikal’s initials which is MDK on his arms.

The two musicians at countless have shown how much they appreciate each other, however, this new gift comes as a surprise to many who never imagined Shatta Wale has taken his bromance with MDK this deep.

Citing from how Shatta Wale treats the people he falls out with, a lot of Ghanaians have advised Medikal to return the gift because he will take it back when they part ways in the future.

