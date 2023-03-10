Medikal’s most anticipated song with Sister Derby was officially released just about two hours ago.

As of the publication of this particular article, the hot jam has garnered over 80k views on Youtube alone and more on other various music streaming platforms.

Prior to the release of the song, it was eagerly speculated in the media that Medikal has divorced Fella Makafui and gone back to his ex-lover Sister Derby.

The rumours that alleged that Medikal and Fella are no longer together heightened after the actress was spotted in a set of pictures not wearing her wedding ring.

Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui

Amidst, the divorce saga, Medikla has subtly thrown subtle jabs at his own wife which has angered a lot of social media users.

According to Medikal, he wants a trophy in life like Sister Derby and not Fella Makafui.

Emphasizing this in his new song which features the self-made African Mermaid, Medikal said in one of the lines that;

“Life is a bitch but I want a trophy, African mermaid-like Sister Derby” – This particular line is not a rhyme scheme, or metaphor etc, he just meant what he said – i.e despite being married to Fella, he values Sister Derby more than his wife.

He followed up the aforementioned line with another jab by describing Fella as Koobi and Sister Derby as tilapia.

Recall that after the rapper left Sister Derby for Fella, Ghanaians trolled him for abandoning ‘Tilapia’ for Koobi.

He said; ‘Tilapia no boa 3den a nti ma me koobi’

Watch the video below to know more but pay close attention between 2:35 – 2:55

