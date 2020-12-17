Medikal takes fans on a tour in his plush 7 bedroom mansion (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal has once again proven that he derserves to be counted as one of the richest musicians in the country at the moment.

The rapper who outdoored his new house some weeks ago decided to take his fans on a quick tour through his mansion as well as give fans a view of his closet.

In the video sighted, Medikal showed off a part of his new house, his cars, and also his well-styled closet which he claims was not even ready.

Watch the video below:

It is obvious that the rapper has added this property to all the ones he already has just to make life easier for his wife and his newborn child, Island Frimpong.