Meet all the four children of Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu (Photos)

- Advertisement -

The Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II happens to one of the most respectable men in the country and as such commands respect from all especially people from the Ashanti Region.

Per some sources, the private life of the Ashantihene doesn’t need to be made public too much hence the decision to keep his family away from the public aside from the fact that he is married to a lady identified as Lady Julia.

It is believed that Asantehene has 6 children but we don’t know that for sure but in this write -up we bring to our cherish readers 4 children of the King of the Asante Kingdom.

1. Dr. Caryn

Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh

Dr. Caryn Agyemang Prempeh is a medical practitioner and a journalist.

2. Nana Akyiaa Bonsu

Nana Akyiaa Bonsu

Nana Akyiaa Bonsu happens to be the one who married to the former vice president of Nigeria.

3. Nana Kwame Kyeretwie

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie

He happens to be the first son of the Asante king with wife Lady Julia.

4. Nana Afia Kobi

Lady Julia and Nana Afia Kobi

Nana Afia Kobi who was named after the mother of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.