Ghana’s respectable avid business investor and Millionaire, Dr Osei Kwame Despite sees his name penetrating through the market of headline news as a result of his offsprings having their names in the spotlight.

Despite is blessed with not just money alone but with well-built and intelligent children who are also making it big out there. Each day, new, beautiful and handsome progenies of the business mogul appear on the internet.

His eldest son, Kennedy Osei, who is now the General manager for Despite Media, daughters Henrietta got married in 2017 and Anita in 2020, Nana Ama Osei based in the United States of America, Kwame Osei, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko Sikasuo,youngest son Kirk and beautiful wife Aunty Ewurama are the only ones who are known.

Now, another son of Kwame Despite has popped up online he looks just like his other son, Kirk (Saahene). Ernest Ofori Osei is his name. He’s a graduate of Tema International School (TIS).

He graduated yesterday, June 6th with IB Diploma in virtual graduation ceremony organised by the school for its International Baccalaureate (IB) class of 2020. Photos of him since have flooded the media space.

