Each day, pictures of the beautiful and handsome children of the business mogul flood the social media space.

Today one that is making waves is Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s beautiful and adorable last daughter Akosua Serwaa Nyarko Sikasuo who turns 8 years old today.

The identity of Despite’s last born is not known to the public and Ghpage is here to serve you with all you need to know as she celebrates her birthday.

Akosua Serwaa is just like her father, her mother also happens to be a very prominent person in society.

From our findings, Madam Anita who happens to be the C.E.O of Anita Hotel located at Ejisu is the biological mother of this beautiful baby girl, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko Sikasuo.

SEE BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF AKOSUA SERWAA NYARKO SIKASUO AS SHE MARKS HER SPECIAL DAY;

Happy Birthday baby girl. Enjoy your moment.