Meet Karen Tino Jonga, the new wife of Fuse ODG

Azonto hitmaker Fuse ODG real name Richard Nana Abiona recently tied the knot with one Karen Tino Jorga who is rumoured to be his long time girlfriend.

This news somehow came as a surprise to many fans and followers since the singer hardly spoke about her or showed her off until now.

Well, we have done some digging and we bring some information on the new bride in town.

Karen Tino Jonga and her husband Fuse ODG live in the United Kingdom.

Karen Tino Jonga is a Head Designer of Karentino Bridal and attended the University of Derby, according to her Linkedin profile.

Karen Tino Jonga and Fuse ODG, who is now her husband, are reported to have co-founded Nana Dolls.

The Black doll line was released in 2019 to commemorate Ghana’s Year of Return campaign and is aimed at young African girls in Ghana and around Africa.

There’s no way of knowing how much she’s worth. However, she is claimed to make a significant amount of money from the fashion industry.