In Ghana when people are asked to list 10 rich men in the country, one name that would be mentioned is Cheddar real name Nana Kwame Bediako but goes around with the name Freedom Jacob Caesar.

Cheddar become known after it came out that he had brought a car that was being used by Manchester United and Portuguese international Christiano Ronaldo’s car.

He has been dominating in the news when it comes to talking about money and showing off but little did we know that he has an elder brother who is far richer than Cheddar.

Cheddar’s older brother, Kwaku Ofosu Bediako, has significant investments in petroleum and real estate and oversees assets worth more than $300 million.

Chase Petroleum Ghana Limited’s Founder and CEO is Kwaku Bediako.

The company was founded in 1996 and has since risen from humble beginnings to become a well-known oil trading firm.

Chase Petroleum is supposedly Ghana’s third-largest refined petroleum distributor, with a 10% share of the bulk oil distribution industry.

Bediako is the creator of Goldkey Properties and Blackwell Properties, two of Ghana’s top property developers, in addition to his oil business.

The firm owns luxurious flats in the capital’s most affluent neighbourhoods, including Airport, Cantonments, Roman Ridge, and beyond.

Apart from the aforementioned firms, Bediako formed the CH Group of Companies, which includes Tema Tank Firm Limited, Barton Homes, and other subsidiaries.