The much-talked-about 2020 general elections are finally done and dusted, Ghanaians are back to the normal routine since the winner of the elections has already been declared by the Electoral Commissioner Madam Jean Mensah.

Readers would remember that prior to the elections itself, Prophets in every corner of the country both known and unknown dropped either one or two prophecies about the elections including who would emerge as the President.

Ghanaians became confused as to which Prophet God was speaking to and who to believe since the Prophets who dropped their prophecies stated that it was God that told them or revealed to them.

Now the elections are over and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of the New Patriotic Party has been declared as the winner of the 2020 Election which happens to be his second term in office.

Today, Ghpage.com brings to you a list of some Ghanaian Prophets whose prophecy about the elections failed to see the light of day.

Check out the list below:

Prophet Nigel Gaisie – True Word Prophetic Ministries

Nigel Gaisie

One Prophet who was always making noise about the elections was this man of God who even after the voting last Monday went on Facebook live and predicted a one time victory for former President John Mahama.

2. Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi – Glorious Wave International Chapel

Prophet Badu Kobi

In the case of Prophet Badu Kobi, he prophecied that John Dramani Mahama was going to emerge victorious over Nana Akufo Addo with 52.3% but we all saw the percentage the former president got at the just-ended elections.

3. Prophet Cosmos Affran Walker – Cosmos Affran Walker Ministeries

Prophet Cosmos Affran Walker

Prophet Affran Walker has been dropping his prophecies on social media Facebook to be specific to predict victory for John Mahama.

Watchthe video below:

Well, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC have made their intentions clear that they don’t accept the results from the electoral commission.

As it stands now, we are unable to tell their next line of action and the outcome, and as to whether that might influence the EC’s decision.

But as it stands now, these Prophets have deceived NDC sympathisers and John Dramani Mahama.