Some angry customers of the now-defunct gold dealership Menzgold have petitioned President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo to arrest the CEO of the institution Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1.

As NAM1 is most similar to internet scammers, the group also cautions members against engaging with him on any kind of payment arrangement.

Following a statement from Menzgold management that stated the business had completed the transaction validation process and would soon start paying its customers, the organization expressed its concerns.

According to the group’s representative, Fredrick Forson, the state needs to take swift action to punish Nana Appiah Mensah.

“Nobody should engage him and that is what we are saying because of that document he brought out. What we want the government to do is to arrest him. What is contained in that document is simply the language of scammers, and we will want the government to arrest him.”

The defunct gold trading company promised to pay its customers in a statement it released over the weekend, stating it had finished the process of validating their transactions and was prepared to make payments soon.

“Following the gold trading transactions claims supporting documents collection and vetting exercise initiated; we are happy to announce that validation has successfully been completed,” Menzgold said in its statement.

However, the angry customer representatives vehemently rejected the claim and demanded NAM 1’s arrest.

