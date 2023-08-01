type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMenzgold customers petition President Nana Addo to arrest NAM 1
Entertainment

Menzgold customers petition President Nana Addo to arrest NAM 1

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Nana-Addo-and-NAM-1 shaking hands at the flagstaff house
Nana-Addo-and-NAM-1
- Advertisement -

Some angry customers of the now-defunct gold dealership Menzgold have petitioned President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo to arrest the CEO of the institution Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1.

As NAM1 is most similar to internet scammers, the group also cautions members against engaging with him on any kind of payment arrangement.

Following a statement from Menzgold management that stated the business had completed the transaction validation process and would soon start paying its customers, the organization expressed its concerns.

Also Read: Menzgold customers call for the immediate arrest of Stonebwoy

NAM 1

According to the group’s representative, Fredrick Forson, the state needs to take swift action to punish Nana Appiah Mensah.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

“Nobody should engage him and that is what we are saying because of that document he brought out. What we want the government to do is to arrest him. What is contained in that document is simply the language of scammers, and we will want the government to arrest him.”

Also Read: Menzgold releases a list of customers eligible to receive their payment starting today

The defunct gold trading company promised to pay its customers in a statement it released over the weekend, stating it had finished the process of validating their transactions and was prepared to make payments soon.

“Following the gold trading transactions claims supporting documents collection and vetting exercise initiated; we are happy to announce that validation has successfully been completed,” Menzgold said in its statement.

However, the angry customer representatives vehemently rejected the claim and demanded NAM 1’s arrest.

Read More: NAM 1 knocked hard as EOCO set to sell 11 Menzgold properties including his two Trasacco expensive mansions

Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Accra
light rain
75 ° F
75 °
75 °
92 %
2.6mph
100 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways