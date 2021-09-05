- Advertisement -

Medikal has finally opened up about how his relationship with his curvaceous actress, Fella Makafui, kicked off as a mere friendship on social media and finally blossomed into a beautiful marriage.

It is no longer news that the rapper broke things off with singer, Deborah Vanessa when he fell into the loving arms of Fella Makafui in the year 2019 and subsequently tied the nuptials around March 2020.

Little did many think their union will end in marriage as people, who believe Fella snatched Medikal from Sister Derby, spoke ill of their relationship hoping it does not last long.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin about married life and choices, Medikal disclosed that he met Fella Makafui on popular social networking Facebook. And according to him, they courted for longer than people believe they did, but it was all hidden and intermediate.

“I met her on Facebook, and we started to vibe. Then I took her number and then we continued talking. We lost contact, and then we started talking again after a while. Yeah, we were on and off. That was all. Then things happened,” he said.

He also indicated that his decision to tie the knot early with Fella Makafui was his own choice to build his life with only one woman.

“I don’t want t sway away from a lot of things. I don’t want to be carried away by a lot of things. Because I am inside showbiz and in show business, we peak when we reach certain levels. Somebody would like to chill out with a lot of girls. But I don’t have that perception. Everybody is different.

“I am not against anyone who is a polygamous lover. But my mindset is about having a nice family with a beautiful wife and children. And to entertain and do my show business as well.”

After one year of marriage, the couple is blessed with a daughter named Island Frimpong who they say is a blessing to them.

Medikal explained that he takes parenting seriously as he mentions that his daughter motivates him to work very hard. So they can provide her with the kind of life they didn’t have growing up.

Fella and Medikal also revealed that they have already put things in place to ensure that their daughter, Island, has a bright future. They mentioned a savings account that was opened for their baby as soon as she took seed.

The actress believes she and her husband are soulmates.