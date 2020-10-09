Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford shot dead

GhPage, this morning have received sad report that the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Hon Ekow Quansah Hayford has been shot dead.

The MP is said to have been shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants on his return from a campaign trip.

The Mfantseman NPP Constitituency first vice Chairman popularly known as Wofa Yaw confirmed the news.

The body has been deposited at the Saltpond Hospital Mortuary, while police investigation commences.

Sources say, the MP allegedly identified himself upon reaching where the road was blocked and robbers said he was part of those who had made things difficulty in Ghana and shot him twice.