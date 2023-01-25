A hilarious comedy skit starring Ghanaian-Liberian comedian Michael Blackson, and Nigerian comic Father Aboki and Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has caused a buzz online.

In the video, Michael Blackson was the father to Father Aboki while Fella Makafui played the role of a private home tutor.

Michael Blackson welcomed Fella Makafui into his magnificent home as he opened the door of the lavish mansion for her to come in.

The moment Fella walked in, she met Michael Blackson’s role-playing 18-year-old ‘virgin son seated on the floor wearing diapers. He then rushed to hug Fella and this automatically resulted in her getting pregnant.

The video has stoked massive reactions on social media as many call out Fella Makafui’s rapper husband Medikal after the video was published.