type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"Midwife cut my baby's penis leading to his death" - Pamela Odame...
News

“Midwife cut my baby’s penis leading to his death” – Pamela Odame Watara

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Busty Ghanaian Socialite Pamela Odame Watara has gone deep into the death of her 3-month-old son.

In an appearance on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt, Pamela in tears disclosed that she lost her son through circumcision.

She disclosed that the case is in the hands of the police and therefore she may not go deeper into the issue.

“I gave birth, in December and I did a caesarean section. So actually it was through circumcision that I lost him. But the matter is with the police and court so I’d not like to go into details”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

She made this statement while chronicling the reasons for some time now she has been missing in action. Unlike her, he has been off the radar for a long time now.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 25, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News