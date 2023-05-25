- Advertisement -

Busty Ghanaian Socialite Pamela Odame Watara has gone deep into the death of her 3-month-old son.

In an appearance on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt, Pamela in tears disclosed that she lost her son through circumcision.

She disclosed that the case is in the hands of the police and therefore she may not go deeper into the issue.

“I gave birth, in December and I did a caesarean section. So actually it was through circumcision that I lost him. But the matter is with the police and court so I’d not like to go into details”

She made this statement while chronicling the reasons for some time now she has been missing in action. Unlike her, he has been off the radar for a long time now.