Ministry of Health directs staff not to use the office elevators

By Qwame Benedict
The director of the Ministry of Health has directed all staff of the ministry to avoid using the elevators at the office with immediate effect.

According to the memorandum released, it stated that the country is facing an economic crisis and the government is currently undergoing restructuring to make things better.

The memo stated that this has affected the ministry as the government is unable to release funds to public sector institutions.

It continued that after carefully accessing the amount they use in maintaining the elevators in the office, management has come to the conclusion to stop staff from using the elevators.

It mentioned that no staff is supposed to use the elevators from the ground floor to the third floor and also no one is allowed to use the elevators on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Read the memo below:

    Source:Ghpage

    Saturday, April 15, 2023
