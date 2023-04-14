- Advertisement -

As Ghanaians are complaining about the lookalikes of some top artists in the country, another person has emerged with people saying he is the lookalike of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.

These lookalikes are exact replicas of the individuals they pretend to be. Aside from the similarity, the majority act, speak, walk, and, in some cases, dress exactly like the original.

Stephen Appiah, a former captain of Ghana’s Black Stars, is the newest addition to the group.

In a video sighted on social media, the lookalike of Stephen Appiah is heard asking people to share the video until it gets to the former footballer.

Watch the video below:

