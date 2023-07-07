- Advertisement -

Kelvyn Boy has hinted that he wants to have a collaboration with his former boss Stonebwoy despite them falling out some years ago.

The musician, who respects Stonebwoy’s creative output, declared that there are numerous reasons why he would like to work with the Bhim Nation President.

The Afrobeat musician mentioned that he has several reasons for wanting to work with Stonebwoy in an interview which has been sighted on Twitter.

“The only Ghanaian artiste I need on my song for a lot of reasons is Stonebwoy; for a lot of reasons,” he said.

Kelvin Boy said why he wants to work with Stonebwoy, stating that he wants to sing with him once more, prove to people that he has no problem with Stonebwoy and that the Dancehall musician can help promote his music.

“For a lot of reasons because I want to sing with him again, I want to have that feeling with him again, I want to clear people’s thoughts and I want to make music; I want to make money. I know when people see a song by myself and Stonebwoy, people will rush to listen to it. So, for business-wise and whatever, I just want to make music with Stonebwoy again,” he added.

