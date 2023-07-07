type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI want to collaborate with Stonebwoy - Kelvynboy
Entertainment

I want to collaborate with Stonebwoy – Kelvynboy

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Kelvynboy-and-Stonebwoy in good terms
Kelvynboy-and-Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

Kelvyn Boy has hinted that he wants to have a collaboration with his former boss Stonebwoy despite them falling out some years ago.

The musician, who respects Stonebwoy’s creative output, declared that there are numerous reasons why he would like to work with the Bhim Nation President.

The Afrobeat musician mentioned that he has several reasons for wanting to work with Stonebwoy in an interview which has been sighted on Twitter.

Also Read: Kelvynboy turns a walking chimney on the street of UK

“The only Ghanaian artiste I need on my song for a lot of reasons is Stonebwoy; for a lot of reasons,” he said.

Kelvin Boy said why he wants to work with Stonebwoy, stating that he wants to sing with him once more, prove to people that he has no problem with Stonebwoy and that the Dancehall musician can help promote his music.

“For a lot of reasons because I want to sing with him again, I want to have that feeling with him again, I want to clear people’s thoughts and I want to make music; I want to make money. I know when people see a song by myself and Stonebwoy, people will rush to listen to it. So, for business-wise and whatever, I just want to make music with Stonebwoy again,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Read More: “Stonebwoy has done a lot for my career, my respect for him is still intact” – Kelvynboy

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Friday, July 7, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80 ° F
    80 °
    80 °
    76 %
    3.1mph
    88 %
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways