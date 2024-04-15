type here...
Mobile money vendor ends it all after using his boss’ money for aviator (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A Dunkwa-based mobile money vendor has reportedly ended it all after spending his boss’ GHS 16,000 on avaiator.

According to reports, the young man used his boss’ capital on aviator.

Not being able to repay his boss, he decided to end it all by drinking DDT.

As reported, Kwabena Gideon left behind a 20-year-old lover and a one-year-old child.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:Ghpage

