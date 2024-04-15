type here...
Here’s the trending video of Davido allegedly crying and begging an IG model to make him ‘eat one’

By Armani Brooklyn
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Davido, has taken over social media trends after a U.S.-based model identified as Bonita Maria first shared a ‘cozy’ photo of herself and the Nigerian singer on Instagram.

The photo that has since gone viral on social media showed the singer kissing the cheeks of the model inside a room.

Following attacks from the singer’s fans on social media, Bonita has once again landed a heavy jab at the musician by sharing a video capturing a very low moment of the award-winning musician.

READ ALSO: Davido cheats on Chioma again as slayqueen shares their room photos

In the clip, Davido can be seen crying and begging. He can be heard saying ‘I’m on my knees’.

As reported, Davido sent the video to Bonita after she threatened to break up with him.

It’s alleged Davido was begging for one last intimate moment with Bonita.

The video has since garnered over a million views on Twitter alone as of the publication of this story.

With over 10k comments; Some in favour of the singer and vice versa.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Fella hangs out with new billionaire man inside a Rolls Royce and receives flowers after divorce from Medikal?

READ ALSO: Serwaa Amihere subtly reacts as Henry Fitz says he chopped her ‘wotowoto’ a day after his wedding

Source:GHpage

