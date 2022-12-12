Born-again Christain Moesha Boduong has recorded a video and apologized for her recent actions on social media.

The former slay queen who months ago gave her life to Christ in a recent video was seen dancing happily in a nightclub.

In the video, Moesha who many believed was drunk was seen dancing her heart out and later raised her dress to show off some flesh to the people gathered at the venue.

Watch the video below:

After the video went viral, she was bashed on social media for backsliding after worshipping God for just a few months.

Following this, Moesha has dropped a new emotional video to beg Ghanaians and her fans to forgive her for her recent act.

According to her, on the day the video was recorded, she wasn’t in her right frame and didn’t know what was happening around her until she got the chance to watch the video.

She mentioned in her new video that she has become fond of dancing in recent times and that is what she has always been doing when she hears music being played.

Moesha also ask people who felt disappointed with her over the video to find a place in their hearts to forgive her since that won’t happen again.

Watch her apology video below:

Do you think Moesha is truly sorry for her actions?