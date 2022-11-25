- Advertisement -

Actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has generated massive traffic to her IG page after sharing a video of herself seductive dancing to Arya Starr’s “Edey Rush” song.

Recall that just a year ago, Moesha in an emotional video apologized to Ghanaians and all girls she has introduced to dating rich married men after saying that she has fully repented and given her life to Christ.

For her new life, she accordingly cleared all the skimpy photos from her Instagram page and other social media pages as well.

Well, it’s now obvious the actress has returned to her old ways and nothing can stop her this time around.

In the video that has popped up on social media, she assured her fans to expect more from her because she’s now 100 per cent back.

Moesha Boduong has completed her shirt service to God and is now back to life her carefree life which permitted her to drink alcohol, wear skimpy dresses, party and date sugar daddies.

I’m still the richest and wealthiest socialite in Ghana – Moesha Boduong brags

One can’t tell if Moesha Boduong truly has repented or is just chasing clout in the guise of being touched by the Holy Spirit.

After she ‘repented’ she has been making several utterances that have raised questions about her true contrition.

Well, in another hit, the socialite has made some remarks in a viral audio recording. According to her, she is still the wealthiest Ghanaian socialite.