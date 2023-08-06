Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Repented slay queen Moesha Boduong has in a post shared by Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed that President Nana Addo is her chilling partner.

According to Moesha Boduong, not only is she the chilling partner to the President but also revealed that the President likes to dance and have fun just like her.

Moesha Boduong after her repentance has taken to dancing to entertain herself and has even admitted that dancing is now her new source of enjoyment this can be seen in some videos trending online.

Also Read: Moesha Boduong reveals plans of relocating from Ghana to the US

“Akufo Addo is my chilling partner he loves to dance and have a good time I will trip dance for you and aunty Rebecca jealous,” it reads.

Though the post is not seen on her Instagram, it was reshared by Afia Schwarzenegger and fans believe she took a screenshot of it to use it against her in future.

See the screenshot below:

Read More: Moesha Boduong shades Hajia4Real following her extradition $500k bail