Moesha Boduong is the latest celebrity to react to Hajia4Real’s extradition from the UK to the US and $500k bail.

Unlike other celebrities who are currently standing in solidarity with Hajia4Real, Moesha has taken a deep swipe at socialite.

In a post on Snapchat, Moesha shared a picture of Hajia4real’s rival Madam Mandy, who is the wife of GH billionaire Kenpong with a cryptic caption attached to it.

According to Moesha, Mandy spends Hajia4Real’s bail money on casual shopping.

Recall that some time ago, it was reported in the media that Mandy and Hajia4Real were fighting over Kenpong.

Clearly, Moesha is trolling Hajia4Real and non-one can say otherwise.

