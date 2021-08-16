type here...
GhPageNewsMoesha's backside forced Obofowaa to go for butt enlargement-Afia Schwar
News

Moesha’s backside forced Obofowaa to go for butt enlargement-Afia Schwar

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has dragged Rev. Obofour and his family into her beef with the #BeefGoddess Ayisha Modi.

The mother of Twins in a new video has revealed that Rev Obofour’s wife, Queen Ciara (Obofowaa) enlarged her backside over fears of losing her husband to Moesha.

Afia explains Queen Ciara was forced to go for a butt enhancement due to her husband’s obsession with Moesha’s big buttocks.

According to her, Rev. Obofour goes crazy anytime he sees the socialite’s huge backside on display online.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Loudmouth Afia Schwarzenegger claimed in the video that it was Ayisha Modi who disclosed this information to her in a conversation they had some time ago when they were friends.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, August 16, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
79.4 ° F
79.4 °
79.4 °
73 %
4.6mph
97 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News