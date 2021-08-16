- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has dragged Rev. Obofour and his family into her beef with the #BeefGoddess Ayisha Modi.

The mother of Twins in a new video has revealed that Rev Obofour’s wife, Queen Ciara (Obofowaa) enlarged her backside over fears of losing her husband to Moesha.

Afia explains Queen Ciara was forced to go for a butt enhancement due to her husband’s obsession with Moesha’s big buttocks.

According to her, Rev. Obofour goes crazy anytime he sees the socialite’s huge backside on display online.

Watch the video below;

Loudmouth Afia Schwarzenegger claimed in the video that it was Ayisha Modi who disclosed this information to her in a conversation they had some time ago when they were friends.