Mohammed Kudus not eligible to play for Ghana at AFCON 2023, this is why

Mohamed Kudus, a star for Ajax, is ineligible to represent the Black Meteors in 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 22-year-old was born on August 2, 2000, barely after the Confederation of African Football’s cutoff date of January 1, 2001, or later.

The Black Stars attacker’s inclusion in Ibrahim Tanko’s team for this year’s U-23 AFCON, which will be held in Morocco in June, has been questioned.

Kudus was not included in Ibrahim Tanko’s roster, but he did say he was open to bringing in other talented players for the Olympic qualification event.

Henry Asante Twum, the GFA’s communications director, had hoped Mohammed Kudus could join the Black Meteors squad to increase Ghana’s prospects of qualifying for the Olympic Games, but he is ineligible.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he said: “I think we have a very good squad. Likely, we will have the tournament at the end of the season.”

“If we are able to get all our U-23 players who are still available; from Kudus to Kamaldeen, Abdul Salis, Afena-Gyan and all players who play for the Black Stars, [we could qualify for the Olympic Games].”

In Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday, the Black Meteors officially qualified for the AFCON after defeating Algeria 1-0 to advance 2-1 overall.