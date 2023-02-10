A Nigerian pastor is trending on social media after packs of sheaths fell from his pocket while waiting in queue to withdraw money from the teller (ATM)

In the hilarious video which is currently making rounds, the people who were present couldn’t hold back their waves of laughter.

As seen in the video, the who claimed to be a ‘man of God’ pleaded with the other people who were coming to withdraw cash from the ATM to allow him to use the machine first but they all declined.

After waiting for some time, the ‘man of God’ decided to bring out his handkerchief from his pocket to wipe his sweaty face, only for loads of the ‘rubber’ to fall out.

Out of disgrace, he bent down to pick them one after the other despite the heckling from the eyewitnesses.



After picking them up, he swiftly walked away leaving the people in astonishment over the scenario.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the viral video

de_irokoempire said, “Thank you for putting a smile on their face? ? Nigerians are really suffering”.

obinnaprincekelvin said, “I don’t find this funny oh, you can’t mock God bcuz u want to create a content that will make you trend. Pls let’s be guided.”

theibitoyeayodele said, “So, I figured that this was a prank actually. Cos, with the way he started and called himself man of God. He wanted to draw the attention of the people to his identity. So that what happens next would carry enough weight. Then he went ahead to deliberately put the handkerchief that was already in his hand, back to his pocket, to then force out the condoms. Then he got the reactions he wanted to get. That being said. This is all shades of WRONG! You don’t go about misleading people and misrepresenting their faith, all in the name of ‘prank’. Pranksters should know when to draw the line. This guy should be called to order.”

kim_cutesy said, “People just assume he’s a man of God because of his looks and how are they sure he’s holding a bible…my own is he made everyone smile, e fit don heal person for there wey don think far for where hin stand, wey dey hope to see money collect take chop…let’s stay positive and leave God to be the jugde or our actions…all of us are sinners na grace Dey cover for us”.

mosesdee1 said, “Calling himself man of God and then doing this kinda prank yeah?? ???? You barely see people play or joke with Islam sha, but when it comes to Christianity.. Nah steady cruise upon cruise! ????”.

