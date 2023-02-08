The internet is currently on a topic of a miraculous pastor in Nigeria who performed a “credit alert” miracle during a church outdoor event and the congregation received huge monies in the process.
The pastor has got folks on social media talking about his outstanding miraculous performance as the church members received this money in their bank accounts and it was a foreign currency.
The video is circulating on the internet as the pastor who is based at Sepele in Delta State is seen dishing out an intensive prayer for his church members.
READ ALSO: Christian Atsu was rescued hours after Pastor Elvis Agyemang prayed for him
In the course of praying, the pastor prophesied that some of the church members will receive a credit alert from their banks on the spot.
A few seconds after the pastor’s prophecy some of the congregants claimed that they’ve been credited with money in their bank accounts one even said he received about $5000.
Watch the video below to know more…
READ ALSO: Pastor exposes East-Legon rich men who are into sika duro
Below are how some social media users have reacted to the trending video…
READ ALSO: Ghanaian pastor jailed 519 years by an Accra Circuit Court
READ ALSO: I don’t spend the tithes and offerings I receive – Alpha Hour pastor claims