type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestylePastor commands miracle money to enter his members' bank accounts
Lifestyle

Pastor commands miracle money to enter his members’ bank accounts

By Armani Brooklyn
Pastor commands miracle money to enter his members' bank accounts
- Advertisement -

The internet is currently on a topic of a miraculous pastor in Nigeria who performed a “credit alert” miracle during a church outdoor event and the congregation received huge monies in the process.


The pastor has got folks on social media talking about his outstanding miraculous performance as the church members received this money in their bank accounts and it was a foreign currency.

The video is circulating on the internet as the pastor who is based at Sepele in Delta State is seen dishing out an intensive prayer for his church members.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu was rescued hours after Pastor Elvis Agyemang prayed for him

In the course of praying, the pastor prophesied that some of the church members will receive a credit alert from their banks on the spot.


A few seconds after the pastor’s prophecy some of the congregants claimed that they’ve been credited with money in their bank accounts one even said he received about $5000.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Pastor exposes East-Legon rich men who are into sika duro

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the trending video…

READ ALSO: Ghanaian pastor jailed 519 years by an Accra Circuit Court

READ ALSO: I don’t spend the tithes and offerings I receive – Alpha Hour pastor claims

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 8, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News