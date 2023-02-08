- Advertisement -

The internet is currently on a topic of a miraculous pastor in Nigeria who performed a “credit alert” miracle during a church outdoor event and the congregation received huge monies in the process.



The pastor has got folks on social media talking about his outstanding miraculous performance as the church members received this money in their bank accounts and it was a foreign currency.

The video is circulating on the internet as the pastor who is based at Sepele in Delta State is seen dishing out an intensive prayer for his church members.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu was rescued hours after Pastor Elvis Agyemang prayed for him

In the course of praying, the pastor prophesied that some of the church members will receive a credit alert from their banks on the spot.



A few seconds after the pastor’s prophecy some of the congregants claimed that they’ve been credited with money in their bank accounts one even said he received about $5000.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Pastor exposes East-Legon rich men who are into sika duro

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the trending video…

Hopefully the money doesn’t enter their Zenith Bank accounts because they’ll need another prayer to transfer the money. — Tion Joseph (@TionJoseph) February 8, 2023

READ ALSO: Ghanaian pastor jailed 519 years by an Accra Circuit Court

You’ll see people giving testimony. I said amen and immediately a message entered my phone and I got an alert of 2million Naira from my Uncle in USA that’s hasn’t talked to me for 7 years

Praise the lord, hallelujah! — MayJaY? (@MayJaYBaE) February 8, 2023

Tell them to go look for good-paying jobs or they should create a business that would fetch them millions and God will bless their hands ?, that's how it works — Sparrow ?? (@dahnnysparrow) February 8, 2023

So dis pastor is commanding make Jesus debit person ( person wey de were e de now de hustle) make Jesus debit de person come credit una ??wahala oo — Stanley Nwoke (@HopeStanley) February 8, 2023

READ ALSO: I don’t spend the tithes and offerings I receive – Alpha Hour pastor claims